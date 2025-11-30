Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 3,595.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.8%

UMB Financial stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $137,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,932.03. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 683 shares of company stock worth $75,961 and sold 3,127 shares worth $353,676. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

