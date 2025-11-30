Old National Bancorp $ONB Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $29.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

