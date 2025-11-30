320,982 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

