Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Belden were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Belden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Belden by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 60,445 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.