Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 88,034 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,669,000 after buying an additional 315,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 2,250,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,529,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after buying an additional 236,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 294,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $416,436.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 283,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $329,784.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,582,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,960,098.06. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,481. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARA

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.