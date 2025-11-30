Symbotic Inc. $SYM Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,586 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $19,824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 445,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $861,000.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -560.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,880. This represents a 87.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $96,927.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649.92. The trade was a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

