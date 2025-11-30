De Lisle Partners LLP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BG. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.