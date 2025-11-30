Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 623.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop
Wingstop Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.83. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.