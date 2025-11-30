Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 623.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.83. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.