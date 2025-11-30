Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $97.46.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTH

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.