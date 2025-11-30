Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,460 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.