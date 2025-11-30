Financial Freedom LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Financial Freedom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $274.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.11 and its 200-day moving average is $318.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,995 shares of company stock worth $235,840,503. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $417.00 to $404.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

