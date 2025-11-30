Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 73,240 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SM Energy by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 462,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

