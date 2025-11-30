Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2%

PAYC stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

