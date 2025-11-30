Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 233,900 Shares of MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 336.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,852,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,303,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 508,723 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $13.78 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

