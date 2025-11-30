Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 200.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 202,841 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $14.00 target price on DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DXC opened at $13.20 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,844.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

