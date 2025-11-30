Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $25,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

