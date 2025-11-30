Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,013 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $115.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

