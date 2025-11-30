Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

