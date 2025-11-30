Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,247 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $28,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after buying an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PWR opened at $464.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $469.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

