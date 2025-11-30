Inceptionr LLC Sells 15,098 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 505,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

