Inceptionr LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $267,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The firm had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Pathward Financial news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

