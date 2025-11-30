Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 8,376 Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.6%

MBUU opened at $28.39 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

