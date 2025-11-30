Inceptionr LLC Invests $243,000 in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $104.51.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

