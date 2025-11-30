Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 13,019 Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,421,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 835,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 269,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.49 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,465,376. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,484. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

