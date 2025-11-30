Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,090 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

