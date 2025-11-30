Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,433 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $302.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average is $317.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $249.21 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($1.42). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.96%.The business had revenue of $478.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $8.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 271.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s payout ratio is 200.48%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

