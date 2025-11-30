Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MMYT opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

