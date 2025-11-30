Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5%

KRC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

