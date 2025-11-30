Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 127,675 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $23,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Logitech International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 92,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Logitech International by 23.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,380.11. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.81. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

