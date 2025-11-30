Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,714,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 111.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 264,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

