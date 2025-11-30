Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,079,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 289,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of XPO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

