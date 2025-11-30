Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,993 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $135.48.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other Northern Trust news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

