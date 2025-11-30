Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 67,819 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,671,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FTV stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

