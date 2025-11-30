Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,479,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

