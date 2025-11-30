Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 131,181 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

