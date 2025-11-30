Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,916,000 after acquiring an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of KE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KE by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,172 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 777.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,771,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.64. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

