Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

