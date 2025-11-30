Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $333,823.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,635,499.92. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,226 shares of company stock worth $1,534,683. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

