Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,482,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,815 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,614 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is -47.25%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.