Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $943,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Insulet by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $17,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $327.09 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.37. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

