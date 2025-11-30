Inceptionr LLC Takes $330,000 Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TPG by 72.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,247,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,858,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. TPG’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TPG shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TPG in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

