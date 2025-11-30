J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

IYY stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $116.99 and a 12-month high of $167.88.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

