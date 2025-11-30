Inceptionr LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.46 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

