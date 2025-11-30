538 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $978.00 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,020.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,158 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.