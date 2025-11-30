Inceptionr LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

