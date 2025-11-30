Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 23,853 Asana, Inc. $ASAN

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Asana by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 104.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $397,128.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 862,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,221,185.73. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,555,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. The trade was a 43.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.05. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

