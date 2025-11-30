Inceptionr LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in WSFS Financial by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,610,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 63,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

