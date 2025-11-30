J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $40.74 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

