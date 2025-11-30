J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $332.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

