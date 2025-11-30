J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $94,135,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,195,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 586,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 555,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 550,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

